Three terrorists killed, several apprehended in N Waziristan IBOs: ISPR

Saturday Jul 23, 2022

A Pakistani soldier patrols near the Line of Control at Salohi village in Poonch district of Azad Jammu and Kashmir on April 26, 2021. — AFP
  • All terrorists remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces.
  • Security forces note that weapons, ammunition and improvised explosive device were also recovered.
  • ISPR says all terrorists (killed and apprehended) were affiliated with Hafiz Gul Bahadur Group.

RAWALPINDI: Three terrorists were killed and several others were injured in two intelligence-based operations conducted in different areas of North Waziristan, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said Saturday.

The military's media wing added that in the first operation a high-value terrorist commander was apprehended in injured condition, along with three other terrorists. 

Meanwhile, as a result of the exchange of fire between terrorists and security forces during the second operation, three terrorists were gunned down, the ISPR said in a brief statement.

The security forces noted that weapons, ammunition and improvised explosive device (IEDs) were also recovered. 

It should be noted that all the terrorists (killed and apprehended) were affiliated with Hafiz Gul Bahadur Group.

"These terrorists remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces, extortion for ransom and killing of innocent citizens," the ISPR said.

