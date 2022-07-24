Comparison with Steve Smith is wrong: Shadab Khan

Pakistan's white-ball cricket vice-captain Shadab Khan celebrates taking a wicket in a Test match. --ICC

Shadab Khan says there is nothing more charming than playing Test cricket.

Says he would have been a labourer if not a cricketer because he doesn't know how to read or write.

Expresses strong disapproval for targeting individual success

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's white-ball cricket vice-captain Shadab Khan believes that the charm of playing Test cricket is unmatchable.

He expressed these views while speaking on a Twitter Spaces session Saturday night.

Shadab said he is eagerly waiting to make a comeback in the Test squad of Pakistan but right now he "cannot secure a spot" there.



"I want to play Test cricket but to be honest I think I can't make my place in the Test squad right now. I have not played first class cricket for quite a while but I want to make a comeback in the premium format of the game because there is nothing more charming than playing Test cricket for your country," the cricketer said.

While recalling his early days, Shadab revealed that he doesn't know how to read and write. He said he would have been a labourer if not a cricketer due to lack of interest in studies.



"I used to play tape ball cricket and had no interest in playing with the hardball. I chose a path which was away from my a cricket club because I thought hardball cricket was much more time consuming than tape ball cricket."

'My comparison with Steve Smith is wrong'

Meanwhile, Shadab categorically rejected his comparison with former Australian captain Steve Smith.

"Comparing me with Steve Smith is wrong. Though my batting has improved in the recent past, I am a bowling allrounder with my entire focus on leg spin. The runs I score as a batter are a bonus for the team."

Speaking about the preparations for the T20 World Cup, scheduled to kick off on October 23 in Australia, Shadab said that the Green Shirts have no pressure about playing India in the T20 World Cup.

"Pakistan defeated India for the very first time in a world cup during the T20 World Cup 2021. It has boosted our morale and confidence."

He further stated that playing Big Bash League in the past will help him perform better during the T20 World Cup.

He, however, admitted that the ball does not spin much on the pitches of Australia but he will try to deceive batters with the bounce.

'Players shouldn't think about individual goals'

Shadab expressed his strong disapproval for individual success. He said that players should not ponder over achieving individual goals.

"I never thought of personal records nor scoring centuries. A player would become selfish if he starts making targets on personal goals rather than the requirements of the team."

Moreover, the young cricketer praised the abilities of Afghanistan's Rashid Khan as a leg spinner, with whom he shared the experience of playing at the latest edition of the Pakistan Super League.

"Rashid Khan of Afghanistan and Wanindu Hasaranga of Sri Lanka are my favourite leg spinners. Rashid Khan is such a talented leg spinner that he possesses the ability to take 24 wickets on 24 balls in a T20 spell. It is very difficult to pick the ball in the hands of Rashid Khan."

'Babar lost his smile '

When asked about captains, Shadab said he used to enjoy playing under the captaincy of Sarfaraz Ahmed a lot.

"Sarfaraz was an active captain on the field whereas Babar Azam does not depict his emotions much and stays calm. He said that Babar got under pressure in his early phase of captaincy but he is well settled now.

On a lighter note, Shadab pointed out that Babar has lost his smile since he has become captain of Pakistan.