 
pakistan
Sunday Jul 24 2022
By
Murtaza Ali Shah

Industrialist Mian Mansha undergoes five heart surgeries in London

By
Murtaza Ali Shah

Sunday Jul 24, 2022

Mian Mohammad Mansha. — Twitter
Mian Mohammad Mansha. — Twitter

  • Sources say Mansha had meetings scheduled during week-long visit to London.
  • Say Mansha had to be hospitalised due to chest pain.
  • Say Mansha has recovered well in 10 days and is doing fine. 

LONDON: Renowned industrialist Mian Muhammad Mansha has undergone five successful heart surgeries in London.

Mansha was admitted to Hammersmith Hospital over two weeks ago over complaints of chest pain. He had a week-long visit scheduled for London for business meetings but had to be admitted in the hospital for heart surgeries.

A source within the hospital confirmed that Mansha had had five by-pass operations at the Hammersmith Hospital. 

Related items

“He has recovered well in 10 days and is doing fine. He will be discharged by this weekend and have further follow-up appointments over the next two weeks,” the source said.

One of Pakistan’s richest men and biggest industrialists, Mian Mansha will be staying at his apartment near Knightsbridge, where his family mostly stays during London visits.

The source, who shared details, said Mansha was quite critical when he was brought to the hospital but received timely treatment.

More From Pakistan:

PM Shehbaz sends get well soon message to COVID-positive Biden

PM Shehbaz sends get well soon message to COVID-positive Biden
Punjab CM poll: Ch Shujaat Hussain reveals why he opposed PTI-backed candidate

Punjab CM poll: Ch Shujaat Hussain reveals why he opposed PTI-backed candidate
Judiciary is PML-N's new target: Sheikh Rasheed

Judiciary is PML-N's new target: Sheikh Rasheed
Intermittent showers batter Karachi as PMD forecasts more heavy rain in evening

Intermittent showers batter Karachi as PMD forecasts more heavy rain in evening
Imran Khan 'feels noose around him tightening' in foreign funding case: Ahsan Iqbal

Imran Khan 'feels noose around him tightening' in foreign funding case: Ahsan Iqbal
Punjab Bar Council secretary Ashraf Rahi shot dead in Lahore

Punjab Bar Council secretary Ashraf Rahi shot dead in Lahore
COVID positivity rate sees slight decline after nearing 3% in Pakistan

COVID positivity rate sees slight decline after nearing 3% in Pakistan
Elections will not be held if govt is pushed out of power: Saad Rafique

Elections will not be held if govt is pushed out of power: Saad Rafique
Country needs govt that is in line with public's aspirations: President Arif Alvi

Country needs govt that is in line with public's aspirations: President Arif Alvi
Weather update: Heavy rain expected again in Karachi today

Weather update: Heavy rain expected again in Karachi today
Govt forms commission to probe Tayyaba Gul's allegations against former NAB chief

Govt forms commission to probe Tayyaba Gul's allegations against former NAB chief
PM Shehbaz, Imran Khan spar on Twitter over corruption allegations

PM Shehbaz, Imran Khan spar on Twitter over corruption allegations

Latest

view all