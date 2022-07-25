 
entertainment
Monday Jul 25 2022
Prince Harry blasted for ‘misleading’ Queen Elizabeth over major life decision

Monday Jul 25, 2022

Prince Harry has been accused of having ‘mislead’ his grandmother the Queen over a major life decision that she knew ‘nothing’ of.

The accusation is in relation to the naming choice for Prince Harry’s youngest child, Lilibet.

According to claims by the Daily Mail, Prince Harry ‘did technically’ ask Queen Elizabeth for her blessings in relation to the name.

But, failed to make it clear that he wished to name his daughter after a private nickname that has been ushered within Palace walls for 20+ years.

Socialite Nicky Haslam issued this accusation against the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

He alleges that the Queen was in fact under the impression that her great-grandchild would be named ‘Elizabeth’.

So when, “[Harry] rang her and said: ‘We want to call our daughter after you, Granny’. She said: ‘How charming of you, thank you, thinking that it would be Elizabeth.”

“So they got the permission, but they didn’t say the name,” he made clear in his concluding remarks. 

