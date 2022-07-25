 
Punjab CM election case: Ban imposed on entry of political leaders in SC

An overview of the Supreme Court. — SC website
An overview of the Supreme Court. — SC website

  • SC proceedings can be heard through speakers in rooms 6 and 7.
  • Strict security arrangements in place in and around SC.
  • Only parties to case will be allowed to enter courtroom number one.

ISLAMABAD: The entry of all political leaders to the Supreme Court has been banned for the hearing on the case related to the election of the Punjab chief minister.

Strict security arrangements are in place in and around the apex court ahead of the hearing on Pervez Elahi’s plea against Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Dost Mohammad Mazari’s ruling in favour of Hamza Shahbaz during the Punjab CM election.

A police force is stationed outside courtroom number one, while registered beat reporters from the media are allowed to enter courtroom number one. 

Apart from this, only parties to the case will be allowed to enter courtroom number one.

Court proceedings can be heard through speakers in rooms six and seven of the SC.

