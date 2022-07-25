 
pakistan
Monday Jul 25 2022
WATCH: People catch fish from floodwater following Karachi rains

Monday Jul 25, 2022

KARACHI: Due to the ongoing rains in Karachi, the city's Sabzi Mandi has turned into a fish farm as small dams have overflowed with the water entering the low-lying areas. 

People did not let go of this chance and decided to catch fish that came along with the floodwater. 

In a video received by Geo News, a lot of men could be seen catching fish of different sizes that came to the port city's Sabzi Mandi, situated on the Super Highway. 

The video shows people catching fish with the help of clothes. The fish are estimated to be four to eight inches long.

— Thumbnail image: Screengrab/Geo News

