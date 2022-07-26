Pakistan's victory in T20 World Cup 'highly' dependent on Babar Azam: Ricky Ponting

Australia’s two-time ODI World Cup-winning captain Ricky Ponting (L) and Pakistan skipper Babar Azam. — AFP/File

DUBAI: Pakistan skipper Babar Azam will be key to success for Pakistan in T20 World Cup 2022, Australia’s two-time ODI World Cup-winning captain Ricky Ponting said Tuesday.



Ponting, while speaking to the ICC Review, said: “Pakistan's victory in the mega event will depend on how Babar performs.”

"If Babar doesn’t have a great tournament, I don’t think they can win," Ponting stated.

"I saw him up close and personal a couple of years ago out here in a Test series against Australia and I said it then, I thought the sky was the limit for this guy as far as Test match batting (was concerned) and, if anything, he’s probably got better and better in the last couple of years.



The former Australian captain highlighted that their openers are very important and their new-ball bowlers are very important, but that role of the spin bowler in Australia might be a little bit more difficult with wickets that probably won’t give them assistance.

On the other hand, Ponting called defending champions Australia and India favourites to win the upcoming T20 World Cup.

"I think India and Australia will be the two playing in the final and I will just have to say that Australia will beat them in the final," Ponting declared.