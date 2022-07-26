 
entertainment
Tuesday Jul 26 2022
By
Web Desk

Katy Perry stuns in casual outfit as she visits park in Beverly Hills with daughter Daisy

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jul 26, 2022

Global pop star Katy Perry set the internet on fire with her incredible photos as she visited a park in Beverly Hills with her daughter Monday.

The Roar crooner, 37 left onlookers awe-struck with her gorgeous appearance in burgundy and black leggings with a matching long sleeve jacket with a drawstring waist.

Perry looked stunning as she wore tan slide sandals and swept her dark hair into a white baseball cap.

Katy Perry stuns in casual outfit as she visits park in Beverly Hills with daughter Daisy

The Firework artist was spotted carrying her 23-month-old daughter Daisy.

The Santa Barbara native shares the tot with her longtime partner, Orlando Bloom, 45.

Katy Perry stuns in casual outfit as she visits park in Beverly Hills with daughter Daisy

The American Idol judge has been gearing up for a series of concert dates for her Play residence in Las Vegas.

She is set to take the stage Friday night (July 29) and perform an intermittent string of dates through August 13. 


More From Entertainment:

Courteney Cox posts a heart warming message for beau's 46th birthday

Courteney Cox posts a heart warming message for beau's 46th birthday

Selena Gomez looks back on her twenties after celebrating 30th birthday

Selena Gomez looks back on her twenties after celebrating 30th birthday

Meghan Markle believes Prince William’s staff is ‘smearing her’

Meghan Markle believes Prince William’s staff is ‘smearing her’

Meghan Markle found it ‘very difficult’ to adapt to royal structure. Here’s why

Meghan Markle found it ‘very difficult’ to adapt to royal structure. Here’s why
David Beckham, daughter Harper enjoy jet ski ride during family outing

David Beckham, daughter Harper enjoy jet ski ride during family outing
Johnny Depp melts hearts as he adorably hugs young fan in France

Johnny Depp melts hearts as he adorably hugs young fan in France

Alicia Vikander elaborates why she was ‘most sad’ at the height of her fame

Alicia Vikander elaborates why she was ‘most sad’ at the height of her fame
Harry Styles receives first-ever Mercury prize nomination

Harry Styles receives first-ever Mercury prize nomination

Amber Heard’s friend accuses Johnny Depp’s lawyer of foul play during trial

Amber Heard’s friend accuses Johnny Depp’s lawyer of foul play during trial
Selena Gomez glams up in gorgeous pink dress for her 30th birthday party

Selena Gomez glams up in gorgeous pink dress for her 30th birthday party
Netflix's The Sandman release date, cast, trailer and more

Netflix's The Sandman release date, cast, trailer and more

Latest

view all