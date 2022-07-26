 
entertainment
Tuesday Jul 26 2022
By
Web Desk

Kim Kardashian has the SWEETEST birthday wish for grandma

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jul 26, 2022

Kim Kardashian has the SWEETEST birthday wish for grandma
Kim Kardashian has the SWEETEST birthday wish for grandma

US reality TV star Kim Kardashian wished her grandmother Mary Jo  on her birthday in the most adorable way and since then fans can not stop gushing.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star took to Instagram and shared loved-up photos featuring herself, her mother Kris Jenner, and her grandma who turns 88 on 26th July.

The beauty mogul also penned down a heartfelt birthday note for her grandmother. She wrote, “Happy 88th Birthday to the Queen MJ! I love you so much grandma and so so so lucky to have you to up to look up to.”

More From Entertainment:

Ashton Kutcher opens up about ‘pretty bizzare’ experience of filming the upcoming 'That '70s Show' Spin-off

Ashton Kutcher opens up about ‘pretty bizzare’ experience of filming the upcoming 'That '70s Show' Spin-off
Prince Harry will ‘fight back’ against Tom Bower’s explosive claims?

Prince Harry will ‘fight back’ against Tom Bower’s explosive claims?
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry ‘play victim’ in face of criticism

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry ‘play victim’ in face of criticism
Victoria Beckham shows off her athletic physique in red swimsuit

Victoria Beckham shows off her athletic physique in red swimsuit
Will Smith loses 8k Instagram followers a day after 2022 Oscars slapgate: Report

Will Smith loses 8k Instagram followers a day after 2022 Oscars slapgate: Report
Helen Skelton's ex Richie Myler shares loved-up photo with new girlfriend

Helen Skelton's ex Richie Myler shares loved-up photo with new girlfriend
Ellie Goulding melts hearts with cute picture of son Arthur

Ellie Goulding melts hearts with cute picture of son Arthur
Prince William had 'terrible fight' with Camilla's daughter Laura Lopes

Prince William had 'terrible fight' with Camilla's daughter Laura Lopes
Prince Harry's memoir could be eclipsed by Meghan's friend Michelle Obama's book

Prince Harry's memoir could be eclipsed by Meghan's friend Michelle Obama's book
Tom Hardy voted the ‘hardest actor’ for Americans to understand, shows survey

Tom Hardy voted the ‘hardest actor’ for Americans to understand, shows survey
Cannibals, comedy and a cinema icon share Venice limelight

Cannibals, comedy and a cinema icon share Venice limelight
Jungkook is one of the most searched K-pop idols in US

Jungkook is one of the most searched K-pop idols in US

Latest

view all