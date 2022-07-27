MTV Video Music Awards 2022: K-pop stars who have bagged nominations

MTV has officially announced the list of nominations for this year's prestigious award ceremony.

BTS, the first prominent name, made it to four different categories, becoming the most nominated group for this year's award.

It is running for the Best Choreography for Permission to Dance, Best Visual Effects for My Universe, Best Metaverse Performance for Minecraft and Best K-pop which they have won at every MTV's Video Music Awards for the last three years

SEVENTEEN has also made it into three categories this year: Best New Artist, Push Performance of the Year for Rock With You, and Best K-pop for their release Hot.

BLACKPINK is also part of the list, being nominated for Best Metaverse Performance (PUBG), while one of its members, Lisa, is separately nominated for the Best K-pop category

The nominees for the Best K-Pop are BTS's Yet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment), ITZY's LOCO, Lisa's LALISA, SEVENTEEN's HOT, Stray Kids' MANIAC, and TWICE's The Feels.

The 2022 MTV Video Music Awards will air on August 28 at 8 p.m. ET. The voting is still in the process on MTV's official website.