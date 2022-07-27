 
pakistan
Wednesday Jul 27 2022
By
Amin Anwar

WATCH: Cop scares journalists off with pistol as Dua Zahra enters Karachi court

By
Amin Anwar

Wednesday Jul 27, 2022

During the appearance of Dua Zahra in court on Wednesday, a police officer attempted to scare off journalists and threatened them with a pistol, Geo News reported.

Dua Zahra was presented before judicial magistrate in the city court by police officers.

Related items

Footage shows that while Dua was being taken inside court, the police misbehaved with journalists. The men were in plainclothes accompanying investigating officer Saeed Rind, who also pulled out a pistol to scare the journalists and told them to stand back.

During the hearing, the court stated that the order to present Dua today was to ensure that the environment is right, and that she should not be presented until other court orders.

The judicial magistrate directed the public prosecutor to present Dua only when the court orders.

More From Pakistan:

Health minister issues instructions after WHO imposes global emergency on monkeypox

Health minister issues instructions after WHO imposes global emergency on monkeypox
Episode 4 review: In ‘Deemak’, Team Muhafiz spoil another sinister plot hatched by Rawka

Episode 4 review: In ‘Deemak’, Team Muhafiz spoil another sinister plot hatched by Rawka
A chronology of Pervez Elahi and predecessors: facts and background

A chronology of Pervez Elahi and predecessors: facts and background
COVID-19 positivity rate nears 4% in Pakistan

COVID-19 positivity rate nears 4% in Pakistan
PTI general secretary Asad Umar’s Twitter account hacked

PTI general secretary Asad Umar’s Twitter account hacked
In late night ceremony, President Arif Alvi administers oath to Pervez Elahi as CM Punjab

In late night ceremony, President Arif Alvi administers oath to Pervez Elahi as CM Punjab
India's attempts to cast aspersions over CPEC shows its insecurity: FO

India's attempts to cast aspersions over CPEC shows its insecurity: FO
'Judicial coup': Strong backlash by coalition partners after SC instates Pervez Elahi as CM

'Judicial coup': Strong backlash by coalition partners after SC instates Pervez Elahi as CM
Constitution's rule accepted, people's mandate respected today: Qureshi

Constitution's rule accepted, people's mandate respected today: Qureshi
Imran Khan urges supporters to take to streets to celebrate

Imran Khan urges supporters to take to streets to celebrate
SC's verdict on CM Punjab’s election: What do legal experts say?

SC's verdict on CM Punjab’s election: What do legal experts say?
How much did it rain in Karachi today?

How much did it rain in Karachi today?

Latest

view all