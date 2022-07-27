 
entertainment
Wednesday Jul 27 2022
Web Desk

Kourtney Kardashian spotted holding hands with Travis Barker

Wednesday Jul 27, 2022

Kourtney Kardashian spotted holding hands in LA on a family outing
Kourtney Kardashian spotted holding hands in LA on a family outing 

Kourtney Kardashian and husband Travis Barker were photographed in Los Angeles with daughter Penelope, soon after they were spotted in Palm Springs. 

Kourtney took to Instagram to share a series of pics of the family enjoying the desert enclave.

“Desert dream,” she captioned the post, which included pictures of the kids frolicking in an expansive pool and the newly married duo heading, out for a romantic couple’s bike ride.

Kourtney wore her signature black, with a pair of sleek yoga pants and a dark long-sleeved shirt. She wore her hair in cute braids and accessorized with coordinating sneakers and a dark ball cap.

Meanwhile, Travis rocked long shorts, a graphic tee, and sneakers. Both finished off their casual daytime looks with sunglasses.

The three ran errands to a dermatologist’s office and stopped by Erewhon Market for lunch.

