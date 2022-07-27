Female boxer Mehreen Baloch sets eyes on bigger goals

Mehreen Baloch receiving a medal at an event. — Reporter

KARACHI: Pakistan’s first female boxer to take part in Commonwealth Games Mehreen Baloch has set her eyes on bigger goals.



A national women's boxing champion and a bronze medalist from the South Asian Games, Mehreen is the only female boxer in the Pakistani contingent. She is also the first-ever female boxer from Pakistan to feature in the Commonwealth games.

Mehreen was named among the five-member squad for the multisport event that’s scheduled to start in Birmingham, UK, on Thursday. She is likely to play her first bout on August 2 in the 57kg category.

Talking to Geo.tv from Birmingham, Mahreen said that she is proud to be part of Pakistan’s contingent in the Commonwealth Games as the country’s only female boxer in the event.

“I don’t have enough words to share with you how honoured I am to achieve this. It is, indeed, a proud moment for me,” she said.

The boxer from Lyari said that while being the first female boxer from Pakistan at this stage puts her under pressure, she is prepared to counter the challenge.

“I’ve worked really hard. I’ve believed in myself and my hard work and I am hopeful of giving positive results for the country,” she said.

When asked who inspired her boxing journey, the Pakistani boxer named Laila Ali – daughter of legendary Mohammad Ali.

“Though I started boxing after knowing about Mohammad Ali, it was his daughter Laila who inspired me the most. The way Laila fought in the ring was so encouraging for all the girls. There’s no doubt that she is my role model,” Mehreen said.

The boxer has already won multiple national medals and a bronze medal in the South Asian Games but she doesn’t want to settle with that and has bigger goals.

Talking about her aims, Mehreen said that her target is to not only represent the country at Olympic Games but also win a medal for the country.

“I don’t want to stop at South Asian, Asian or Commonwealth level. My ultimate goal is to be at the Olympics and win a medal for my country,” she said.

“This is not something impossible, If I continue to work hard, I can achieve this feat,” she concluded.