 
pakistan
Wednesday Jul 27 2022
By
Web Desk

Hira Mani shares apology video after comments on Dua Zahra case

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jul 27, 2022

Pakistani actress Hira Mani. — Instagram/@hiramaniofficial
Pakistani actress Hira Mani. — Instagram/@hiramaniofficial

Pakistani actress, Hira Mani, who often comes under fire for her controversial comments from time to time, recently apologised to the public for issuing yet another problematic statement related to the Dua Zahra.

The celebrity issued a clarification in a video after netizens vehemently criticised Mani for saying in an Instagram story that she was eagerly praying to Allah not to let Dua Zehra and her husband, Zaheer Ahmed, get separated.

Dua, a minor, had made headlines across the country after she had mysteriously disappeared from Karachi but it was later discovered that she had run away from her home to marry 21-year-old Zaheer Ahmed, who was a resident of Lahore.

Related items

The actress shared a video, lamenting her statement and saying that she did not know that it was a kidnapping case and that Dua was underage. 


"I am sorry if I have hurt anyone with my statement. In fact, I was hurt too when I got to know about the case and thought how much Dua's parents would be distressed."

She went on to say that people close to her got upset with her statement as well. "They said that I shouldn't have made the comments as I did not know about the case," she added. 

Apologising to Dua's parents, Hira said that she commented about the couple in an emotional state. 

"I made a mistake and I accept it. I am human too and humans make mistakes," she said. 

"May Allah keep Dua Zahra, her family, and parents in His protection," she concluded.  

More From Pakistan:

'PPP was threatened with revocation of 18th amendment if 19th amendment not passed'

'PPP was threatened with revocation of 18th amendment if 19th amendment not passed'

ECP, in connivance with Hamza, tried to defeat us in by-polls: Imran Khan

ECP, in connivance with Hamza, tried to defeat us in by-polls: Imran Khan
Police clueless in Lahore abduction case

Police clueless in Lahore abduction case
Govt withdraws curative review petition against Justice Qazi Faez Isa

Govt withdraws curative review petition against Justice Qazi Faez Isa
CM Murad approves Korangi Crossing Bridge, Hub Canal rehabilitation projects

CM Murad approves Korangi Crossing Bridge, Hub Canal rehabilitation projects
Pakistan detects fresh polio case in North Waziristan

Pakistan detects fresh polio case in North Waziristan

'Dual standards': PM Shehbaz criticises judiciary, urges equal justice for everyone

'Dual standards': PM Shehbaz criticises judiciary, urges equal justice for everyone
PTI leader Haleem Adil Sheikh arrested from Jamshoro

PTI leader Haleem Adil Sheikh arrested from Jamshoro
PTI finalises Sibtain Khan's name for Punjab Assembly speaker's post

PTI finalises Sibtain Khan's name for Punjab Assembly speaker's post
SC's decision upholds constitution and the law: Imran Khan

SC's decision upholds constitution and the law: Imran Khan
Explainer: What is governor’s rule and is Punjab moving towards it?

Explainer: What is governor’s rule and is Punjab moving towards it?
Govt warns of governor's rule in Punjab after SC removes Hamza Shahbaz

Govt warns of governor's rule in Punjab after SC removes Hamza Shahbaz

Latest

view all