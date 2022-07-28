Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez keep it casual as they visit Louvre in Paris

 
Power couple Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are treating fans with their adorable snaps from Paris getaway.

On Tuesday, the newlyweds and their children enjoyed a private tour of the iconic Louvre Museum in the French capital, surprising dozens of fans and tourists.

For the daytime outing, the coupe kept it casual yet classy. The Selena star, 53, rocked flared pants and a Dior sweater and paired it with high pink platforms. She finished her look with a blue Birkin bag.

While, the Gone Girl actor, 49, sported dark blue slacks and a t-shirt with sneakers. The two were seen holding hands while strolling in front of the iconic landmark in Paris.

"It was quite a long visit, just around two and a half hours," said a museum official. The new family also enjoyed a terrace lunch at the nearby Cafe Marly.

Affleck and Lopez have been setting couple goals in Paris since they tied the knot at A Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas, Nevada on July 16.

