 
pakistan
Thursday Jul 28 2022
By
Web Desk

FO rebuts reports about 'disavowing' SAPM Fatemi's trip to US

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jul 28, 2022

Security guards stand outside the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Islamabad. — AFP
Security guards stand outside the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Islamabad. — AFP

  • Foreign Office says meetings were facilitated by the Pakistan Embassy in Washington.
  • FO spokesperson states media story about Fatemi's visit was "factually incorrect and misleading".
  • "Officials of the embassy also participated in meetings," says FO spokesperson. 

Following speculations about Special Assistant to Prime Minister Tariq Fatemi's meeting with a US State secretary being "private", the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has refuted the rumours, saying that the meetings were facilitated by the Pakistan Embassy in Washington.

Reports were circulating in Pakistani media that Fatemi's meeting with senior US Assistant Secretary Of State Wendy Sherman in Washington was disowned by the Foreign Office, saying that it was a personal trip. 

Fatemi visited the US last week where he held sessions with the officials at the Pakistan embassy and the ambassador.

Related items

The Foreign Office's spokesperson stated that the media story about Fatemi's visit was "factually incorrect and misleading".

"During the SAPM’s private visit to Washington DC, his meetings were facilitated by the Pakistan Embassy in Washington," said the FO spokesperson. 

"Officials of the embassy also participated in the meetings. There was, therefore, no question of ‘disavowing’ it."

The statement further said that the spokesperson had never stated that the “Foreign Office did not play any role in his meeting with US officials."

"Misleading reports and speculation are unhelpful and must be avoided," read the statement. 

More From Pakistan:

Zaheer Ahmed's mother apologises to Dua Zahra's parents

Zaheer Ahmed's mother apologises to Dua Zahra's parents
Haleem Adil Sheikh's arrest 'pure fascism', claims Imran Khan

Haleem Adil Sheikh's arrest 'pure fascism', claims Imran Khan
SHC disposes of plea against Aamir Liaquat's autopsy as parties reach consensus

SHC disposes of plea against Aamir Liaquat's autopsy as parties reach consensus
Relentless Balochistan rains kill over 100, destroy thousands of homes

Relentless Balochistan rains kill over 100, destroy thousands of homes
Ex-president Asif Ali Zardari tests positive for COVID, confirms Bilawal Bhutto

Ex-president Asif Ali Zardari tests positive for COVID, confirms Bilawal Bhutto
PDM's top brass meets after coalition suffers setback in Punjab

PDM's top brass meets after coalition suffers setback in Punjab
Shaniera Akram defends falling in love 'late' in life

Shaniera Akram defends falling in love 'late' in life
In pictures: Pakistan plants trees to cool off

In pictures: Pakistan plants trees to cool off
Pakistan reports highest number of COVID deaths in 20 days

Pakistan reports highest number of COVID deaths in 20 days
Pakistan slams India for politicising international chess olympiad, backs out

Pakistan slams India for politicising international chess olympiad, backs out
Karachi weather update: What's the latest forecast?

Karachi weather update: What's the latest forecast?
Government not thinking of governor's rule in Punjab: Javed Latif

Government not thinking of governor's rule in Punjab: Javed Latif

Latest

view all