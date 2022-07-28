Prince Harry’s security bid 'drowning' the public nearly £100 in legal bills

File Footage

Between September and May, Prince Harry managed to cost British taxpayers almost £100,000 in legal bills to fight Prince Harry’s security claim about personal bodyguards.



The Home Office’s bill stands at nearly £90,094.79, including £55,254 on the Government Legal Department, £34,824 on counsel and £16.55 on couriers.

The two High Court Hearings that have happened since May top it all off at £100,000 exactly.

According to a report by The Sun, “This is a very exceptional case in which a very significant burden has been imposed by the claimant on the public purse through pursuit of an unarguable claim.”

“The public purse should not have to bear the cost of the conduct of the litigation and a claim which ought not to have been brought.”