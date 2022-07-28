 
world
Thursday Jul 28 2022
By
Web Desk

Parents’ education determine their children’s career goals, study reveals

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jul 28, 2022

Representational image of a kid taking help from an adult during studies. — Pixabay/ Daniela Dimitrova
Representational image of a kid taking help from an adult during studies. — Pixabay/ Daniela Dimitrova

Swiss and Spanish researchers found that young people who have less educated parents normally grow up to have less ambitious career goals.

The study was conducted by researchers from the University of Basel and Universidad Carlos III de Madrid who followed the lives of over 17,000 Brits born in the same week in 1958.

They analysed data on the participants' childhood environment, their parents’ careers, and financial backgrounds and the child’s own abilities such as their childhood dreams, their jobs and well-being as an adult.

“This cannot be explained solely by the differences in family income or in participants’ abilities. It is more the case that inequality seems to begin early on, with their very aspirations,” said Dr Reto Odermatt of the University of Basel, in a university release.

Related items

Parental aspirations for their children had the greatest impact on children's own aspirations.

“We didn’t expect parents’ aspirations for their children to have such a strong influence,” said Dr Odermatt.

On the other hand, the study found that telling children to “dream big” could lead to disappointment later in life. The data showed that when people achieve more than they expected, there is a positive correlation with well-being, compared to when people achieve less than expected.

“That means we shouldn’t leave it entirely to parents to influence children’s career aspirations; schools can intervene here,” Odermatt said.

According to the study, children look at parents as role models when determining career goals, whereas ambitious goals may be motivating, but they can also lead to disappointment.

More From World:

WATCH: British politician Jeremy Corbyn flaunts bhangra skills at Pakistani wedding

WATCH: British politician Jeremy Corbyn flaunts bhangra skills at Pakistani wedding
Lawyer says ghosting someone should be declared an 'emotional offense'

Lawyer says ghosting someone should be declared an 'emotional offense'
Kashmiri leader Yasin Malik in critical condition, not seeking medical help

Kashmiri leader Yasin Malik in critical condition, not seeking medical help

Prince Mohammed bin Salman stays in 'world's most expensive home' during Paris trip

Prince Mohammed bin Salman stays in 'world's most expensive home' during Paris trip
WATCH: Is this flying luxury hotel the future?

WATCH: Is this flying luxury hotel the future?
North Korea's Kim says country ready to mobilise nuclear war deterrent

North Korea's Kim says country ready to mobilise nuclear war deterrent
Suspect in July 4 mass shooting near Chicago indicted on 117 counts

Suspect in July 4 mass shooting near Chicago indicted on 117 counts
Russia cuts gas flows further as Europe urges energy saving

Russia cuts gas flows further as Europe urges energy saving
Pro-Sadr protesters storm parliament in Iraq's Green Zone

Pro-Sadr protesters storm parliament in Iraq's Green Zone
Toll rises to 38 in Indian spurious liquor incident

Toll rises to 38 in Indian spurious liquor incident
Did Elon Musk ever deliver newspapers?

Did Elon Musk ever deliver newspapers?
Death toll in Philippines quake rises to 4, with 60 injured

Death toll in Philippines quake rises to 4, with 60 injured

Latest

view all