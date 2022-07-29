PTI defends Arif Naqvi, govt berates Imran Khan after damning FT report

Senior PML-N leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi speaks to journalists in Islamabad, on July 29, 2022 (left) and Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry addresses a press conference in Islamabad in this undated photo. — YouTube/PTVNewsLive/PID

FT report reveals Arif Naqvi donated $2.12m to PTI.

Fawad terms FT report "Israel-backed propaganda".

Abbasi demands Khan provide details of transactions.

The PTI Friday defended Pakistani businessman Arif Naqvi, who is facing corruption charges in the United States, as the government criticised PTI Chairperson Imran Khan for receiving funds from the Abraaj Group founder after a damning Financial Times report.

As the country awaits the verdict reserved by the Election Commission of Pakistan into the PTI's prohibited funding, an expose by the Financial Times has blown the lid off Pakistani tycoon Arif Naqvi's involvement in the party's finances and how a significant portion of its funding in 2013 was of foreign origin.

According to the report, "Naqvi transferred three instalments directly to the PTI in 2013, adding up to a total of $2.12 million".

In response, PTI Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry asked local media not to portray "our people as villains", as when a Pakistani Muslim's influence crosses a certain benchmark, it is not welcomed by the "Israeli lobby".



"Arif Naqvi's Abraaj Group became a $14 billion company. And when any Muslim and especially a Pakistani Muslim's influence crosses a certain limit, then it isn't welcomed by the Israeli lobby".

"Why should we become part of a propaganda campaign when we know it's Israel-backed?"

In a separate statement, Fawad said that the PTI demands that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) should announce the verdict in all three parties' — PTI, PML-N, and PPP — funding case be announced at the same time.

"The PTI has submitted the details of more than 40,000 donors to the ECP. Overseas Pakistanis, just like they support Pakistan, they also support PTI," he said.

Abbasi slams Khan, demands details of transactions

Talking to the media outside the ECP office in Islamabad, senior PML-N leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that the government has requested the election commission to reveal the details of funds that Khan's party received so people can see it for themselves.

"Yesterday, an institution like the Financial Times reported that Arif Naqvi held a match in London. Arif Naqvi told the participants that their participation money would go to a charity."

The FT reported that the guests — who participated in Naqvi's "Wootton T20 Cup" — were asked to pay between £2,000 and £2,500 each.

The former prime minister alleged that Naqvi donated Rs55 million into the bank accounts of PTI. "...but PTI provided no trace of those transactions."

He further alleged that Khan's party received funds from companies in the United States that are established in California and Texas. "If Khan's hands are clean, he should provide details [of transactions] since day one."