 
Sci-Tech
Friday Jul 29 2022
By
Web Desk

New ultrasound stickers could let pregnant women watch baby grow on their smartphones

By
Web Desk

Friday Jul 29, 2022

Representational image of a pregnant person holding their belly. — Pixabay/Robster_91
Representational image of a pregnant person holding their belly. — Pixabay/Robster_91

A new wearable sticker-like tool which could allow pregnant women to watch their babies grow in the womb has been developed.

The sticker, which was created by engineers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, can record live continuous images of the inside of the body for up to 48 hours. Currently, the team is working on connecting the sticker’s live image feed to a smartphone app via an AI, according to The Daily Mail.

The sticker could also potentially monitor cancer patients’ tumours, allowing for earlier diagnoses and treatments.

As of now, viewing the inside of one’s body requires getting an ultrasound. However, this method calls for large, expensive equipment, and must be done in a doctor’s office.

Moreover, ultrasounds currently involve gel, which can dry out quickly, meaning doctors cannot analyse organs for a large amount of time.

The new stickers, according to the MIT engineers, will contain gel in an air barrier, allowing for longer usage – up to 48 hours.

According to Professor Xuanhe Zhao, a mechanical engineer at MIT who was a part of the group, this new device has “opened a new era of wearable imaging.” 

More From Sci-Tech:

Could Halley’s Comet damage $10 billion James Webb Telescope?

Could Halley’s Comet damage $10 billion James Webb Telescope?
Study shows staring into red light could improve eyesight

Study shows staring into red light could improve eyesight

AstraZeneca profits fall, COVID vaccine sales slide

AstraZeneca profits fall, COVID vaccine sales slide
30 students vaccinated with one syringe

30 students vaccinated with one syringe

Elon Musk shares new skill he is mastering

Elon Musk shares new skill he is mastering
Pakistan reports highest number of COVID deaths in 20 days

Pakistan reports highest number of COVID deaths in 20 days
Cocoa reduces and controls abnormally high blood pressure, study reveals

Cocoa reduces and controls abnormally high blood pressure, study reveals
One in five adults want 'childfree' life, study shows

One in five adults want 'childfree' life, study shows

Pakistan detects fresh polio case in North Waziristan

Pakistan detects fresh polio case in North Waziristan

Instagram to move towards video content, continue to support photos

Instagram to move towards video content, continue to support photos
Health minister issues instructions after WHO imposes global emergency on monkeypox

Health minister issues instructions after WHO imposes global emergency on monkeypox
COVID-19 positivity rate nears 4% in Pakistan

COVID-19 positivity rate nears 4% in Pakistan

Latest

view all