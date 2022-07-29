Ranbir Kapoor starrer Luv Ranjan's directorial film set catches fire

The set of Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s yet-to-be-titled movie caught fire today, reported The Times of India.

As per reports, a massive fire broke out at Mumbai's Chitrakoot Studio in Andheri as it is said that actors Ranbir and Shraddha were to shoot for a song but luckily they were not present on the sets when the incident took place.

However, the crew escaped with minor injuries and no casualties have been reported.

It is also reported that Sunny Deol's son Rajveer Deol was also shooting in the adjacent Rajshri sets when the fire took place. Reportedly, Rajveer and the film's crew are safe now.



Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor share screen space for the first time in Luv Ranjan's yet untitled film.

Several BTS photos and videos from the same have gone viral. The rom-com is slated to release on March 8, 2023, coinciding with the Holi festival.