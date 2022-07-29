 
pakistan
Friday Jul 29 2022
By
Web Desk

Every child deserves chance to pursue wildest dreams: Malala

By
Web Desk

Friday Jul 29, 2022

Pakistani activist Malala Yousafzai delivering speech during Commonwealth Games opening ceremony. —Twitter/ Birmingham 2022/@birminghamcg22
Nobel Prize laureate and activist Malala Yousafzai represented Pakistan at the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Games and highlighted the importance of girls' education in Pakistan during the ceremony.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Malala shared the video of her speech in which she outlined the importance of girls' education.  

“Every child deserves the chance to reach her full potential and pursue her wildest dreams," she captioned the video.

Malala wrote: “Last night I had the honour to celebrate Birmingham, UK at the #CommonwealthGames opening ceremony.”

“Good luck to all the athletes!” she concluded.

Birmingham 2022 also shared a glimpse of Malala's "very special and poignant address."


