Saturday Jul 30 2022
BTS's Jimin flying to Chicago: spotted at the Airport

Saturday Jul 30, 2022

On July 30 KST, BTS's Jimin was spotted at the Incheon Airport, flying to the U.S. to attend his overseas schedule. 

Jimin was seen in black, wearing face mask, sun glasses, smiling as paparazzi rushed to take a shot of him.

Netizens took to twitter and gushed over the Korean idol with comments like, “jimin looks so good,” “jimin looks so beautiful today,” some also wished him a safe flight, “HAVE A SAFE FLIGHT JIMIN.”

According to an ALLKPOP report, there has been speculation that Jimin is going to Chicago to see his fellow member and friend J-hope perform at Lollapalooza music festival on July 31.

One twitter handle also wrote, “of course where hobi is, there’s gotta be one of the maknae, those three are literally jung hoseok’s babies and remember when rm said that hobi always comes first for jimin.”

Sources reveal that it won’t be surprising if J-hope's fellow band members join him in support as his performance is going to be a significant event of his solo music career.

