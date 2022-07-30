 
Saturday Jul 30 2022
'Love According to Law' Lee Seung Gi, Lee Se Young dating?

Saturday Jul 30, 2022

Love According to Law Lee Seung Gi, Lee Se Young dating?
'Love According to Law' Lee Seung Gi, Lee Se Young dating?

A sneak look of a romantic moment between the two stars of KBS 2TV's upcoming drama Love According to the Law has been released.

A drama based on the popular web book of the same name, Love According to the Law is a romantic comedy about Kim Yu Ri, an eccentric lawyer who moves in with Kim Jung Ho, a brilliant former prosecutor-turned-libertine landlord.

One of the producers of Love According to the Law commented that “The moment Lee Seung Gi and Lee Se Young started walking towards us for the cherry blossom scene, which was our first shoot, I thought, This is Kim Jung Ho and Kim Yu Ri in the flesh.'”

Lee Seung Gi and Lee Se Young, who co-starred in the popular drama Hwayugi four years ago, will notably reunite in this drama.

Love According to Law is scheduled to premiere on August 29 KST.

