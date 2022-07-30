Opposition not scared of anyone, no matter how powerful they are: Fazl

Pakistan Democratic Movement Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman addressing a press conference in Peshawar on July 30, 2022. — YouTube screengrab/Hum News Live

Fazlur Rehman tells institutions that coalition govt will not become anyone's slave.

"If the institutions form cases against us, we will respond strongly against them," PDM chief adds.

He warns of severe consequences if judge, through his behaviour, shows he is taking sides with someone.

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman Saturday said that the Opposition is not scared of anyone, no matter how much they are powerful or are a part of any organisation.

Speaking at a press conference in Peshawar, the JUI-F chief said that the allied parties will fight a political and constitutional war instead of surrendering.

"The coalition government will not become anyone's slave," he told the institutions.

"If the institutions form cases against us, we will respond strongly against them," said Fazl, claiming that " the institutions are standing with the PTI".

The PDM chief said that the coalition government will not get bullied by anyone. "All the allied parties will contest together in the by-elections," he added.



Criticising the Supreme Court's decision of electing Pervez Elahi as the chief minister of Punjab, Fazl said that the judiciary is the most important institution of the state and it is everyone's duty to respect it.

The Supreme Court of Pakistan on July 26 declared the ruling of Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari in the Punjab chief minister's election "illegal" and ruled that PTI's candidate Elahi will be the new CM of the province.



"However, the state gets destroyed if the judge becomes controversial by his behaviour and facilitates one side," he highlighted, adding that there will be severe consequences if a judge, through his behaviour, shows he is taking sides with someone.

Talking about the current deteriorating situation of the country, Fazl said that he did not know that the situation has turned worse. "The PTI had stricken such deals with the international institutions which they are not obeying now and due to lack of trust, the International Monetary Fund and the United States are creating issues for the government," said the JUI-F chief.

Talking about the alleged foreign conspiracy, the PDM chief denied it and said that "Imran Khan was brought in by an international force."



"A US consulate has been paying the rent of Imran Khan's house for nine years and money was taken by India and Israel in the foreign funding case," he alleged.