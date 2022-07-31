 
entertainment
Sunday Jul 31 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Charles reacts to report on donations from Osama Bin Laden's family

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jul 31, 2022

Prince Charles reacts to report on donations from Osama Bin Ladens family

After a secret meeting at Clarence House—Prince Charles accepted a $1.2 million charity donation from the family of Osama Bin Laden in 2013, reported thetimes.co.uk.

 According to the report Charles' aides objected but were ignored. 

The allegations have been rejected by a spokesperson for the Clarence House.

A statement said, "The Prince of Wales' Charitable Fund has assured us that thorough due diligence was undertaken in accepting this donation."

The statement said, "the decision to accept was taken by the charity's trustees alone and any attempt to characterise it otherwise is false."

Prince Charles reacts to report on donations from Osama Bin Ladens family


More From Entertainment:

Taylor Swift reacts to criticism over jet usage

Taylor Swift reacts to criticism over jet usage

Chris Rock addressed Will Smith apology in Atlanta?

Chris Rock addressed Will Smith apology in Atlanta?

Meghan Markle bought domain names for her children long before they were born?

Meghan Markle bought domain names for her children long before they were born?
Johnny Depp's art collection, focused on 'Friends & Heroes', sold within hours

Johnny Depp's art collection, focused on 'Friends & Heroes', sold within hours
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry urged to 'grow up' to sit with Prince William and Kate Middleton

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry urged to 'grow up' to sit with Prince William and Kate Middleton
Lindsay Lohan, her hubby Bader Shammas spotted together at New York Airport: Check out

Lindsay Lohan, her hubby Bader Shammas spotted together at New York Airport: Check out
Kourtney Kardashian unrecognisable in latest TikTok video: Fans compare her to a vampire

Kourtney Kardashian unrecognisable in latest TikTok video: Fans compare her to a vampire
Katherine Schwarzenegger pens sweet birthday tribute to dad Arnold: 'We Love You!'

Katherine Schwarzenegger pens sweet birthday tribute to dad Arnold: 'We Love You!'
Gordon Ramsay lands in hot water over selecting lamb to slaughter in TikTok video

Gordon Ramsay lands in hot water over selecting lamb to slaughter in TikTok video
Jennifer Lopez to perform at charity gala for Ukraine: Deets inside

Jennifer Lopez to perform at charity gala for Ukraine: Deets inside
'Wedding Seasons’ coming on Netflix August 04, 2022

'Wedding Seasons’ coming on Netflix August 04, 2022

'Worried' Queen used to see Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'quite regularly'

'Worried' Queen used to see Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'quite regularly'

Latest

view all