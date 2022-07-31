 
pakistan
Sunday Jul 31 2022
By
AHAsim Hussain

Punjab makes declaration on finality of prophethood (PBUH) mandatory for nikkah

By
AHAsim Hussain

Sunday Jul 31, 2022

A bride is signing her marriage papers. Photo: Twitter/@ShowbizAndNewz/file
A bride is signing her marriage papers. Photo: Twitter/@ShowbizAndNewz/file  
  • Punjab govt makes signing declaration on finality of prophethood (PBUH) mandatory for Muslim couples intending to get married.
  • Amendment will come into force with immediate effect.
  • This amendment was made in light of a resolution passed by the Punjab Assembly last year.

LAHORE: The Chaudhry Pervez Elahi-led newly-elected government in Punjab on Saturday approved an amendment to the Punjab Muslim Family Rules under the Muslim Family Law Ordinance 1961, making signing a declaration on the belief of the finality of prophethood (PBUH) mandatory for Muslim couples intending to get married.

In a notification issued by the provincial government, all the secretaries of union councils have been directed to provide the amended nikkahnama containing the declaration of finality of prophethood (PBUH to all nikkah registrars immediately, failing which they will be liable to face strict disciplinary action, The News reported. 

Related items

The amendment will come into force with immediate effect.

An amendment to the West Pakistan Rules under Muslim Family Laws Ordinance 1961 was made four months ago under which a clause was included that binds couples intending to get married to testify their belief in the finality of prophethood (PBUH) at the time of nikkah. 

This amendment was made in light of a resolution passed by the Punjab Assembly last year with the-then speaker Chaudhry Pervez Elahi in the chair.

More From Pakistan:

AGP says endorsed Justice Tariq Masood's views in JCP meet on merit of nominees

AGP says endorsed Justice Tariq Masood's views in JCP meet on merit of nominees
PM Tanveer Ilyas for robust accountability in Azad Kashmir

PM Tanveer Ilyas for robust accountability in Azad Kashmir
Three injured in grenade blast at football match in Quetta

Three injured in grenade blast at football match in Quetta
Imran Khan, Miftah Ismail trade barbs after rupee plunges to record low against dollar

Imran Khan, Miftah Ismail trade barbs after rupee plunges to record low against dollar
PM Shehbaz Sharif visits Balochistan after rain death toll crosses 120

PM Shehbaz Sharif visits Balochistan after rain death toll crosses 120
Opposition not scared of anyone, no matter how powerful they are: Fazl

Opposition not scared of anyone, no matter how powerful they are: Fazl
PTI fires broadside at FM Bilawal for 'not meeting' Russian counterpart

PTI fires broadside at FM Bilawal for 'not meeting' Russian counterpart
PTI's Wasiq Qayyum elected Punjab Assembly deputy speaker unopposed

PTI's Wasiq Qayyum elected Punjab Assembly deputy speaker unopposed
PTI to file judicial reference against chief election commissioner

PTI to file judicial reference against chief election commissioner
Two elections, two oath-takings: Timeline of Hamza Shahbaz's 87 days as CM

Two elections, two oath-takings: Timeline of Hamza Shahbaz's 87 days as CM
WATCH: Huge sinkhole forms at Shaheen Complex roundabout in Karachi

WATCH: Huge sinkhole forms at Shaheen Complex roundabout in Karachi
Imran Khan must prove he is sadiq, ameen: PML-N's Zubair

Imran Khan must prove he is sadiq, ameen: PML-N's Zubair

Latest

view all