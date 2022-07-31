Punjab makes declaration on finality of prophethood (PBUH) mandatory for nikkah

A bride is signing her marriage papers. Photo: Twitter/@ShowbizAndNewz/file

Punjab govt makes signing declaration on finality of prophethood (PBUH) mandatory for Muslim couples intending to get married.

Amendment will come into force with immediate effect.

This amendment was made in light of a resolution passed by the Punjab Assembly last year.

LAHORE: The Chaudhry Pervez Elahi-led newly-elected government in Punjab on Saturday approved an amendment to the Punjab Muslim Family Rules under the Muslim Family Law Ordinance 1961, making signing a declaration on the belief of the finality of prophethood (PBUH) mandatory for Muslim couples intending to get married.

In a notification issued by the provincial government, all the secretaries of union councils have been directed to provide the amended nikkahnama containing the declaration of finality of prophethood (PBUH to all nikkah registrars immediately, failing which they will be liable to face strict disciplinary action, The News reported.

The amendment will come into force with immediate effect.



An amendment to the West Pakistan Rules under Muslim Family Laws Ordinance 1961 was made four months ago under which a clause was included that binds couples intending to get married to testify their belief in the finality of prophethood (PBUH) at the time of nikkah.

This amendment was made in light of a resolution passed by the Punjab Assembly last year with the-then speaker Chaudhry Pervez Elahi in the chair.