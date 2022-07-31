 
Commonwealth Games: Arch-rivals Pakistan, India to clash in T20 today

Pakistan’s Javeria Khan plays a shot while Indian wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh watching it. Photo: AFP/file
BIRMINGHAM: Women’s cricket teams of arch-rivals India and Pakistan will lock horns with each other in a T20 fixture scheduled to be held today (Sunday) under the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham.

The Pakistan women’s cricket team is eagerly looking for a win to stay in the tournament as they will face tough India in their second group A game of the Commonwealth Games T20 cricket at the Edgbaston Stadium. The match begins at 3pm PST.

On Friday night, the Green Shirts suffered a 15-run defeat by Barbados. Both teams have failed to score any point so far in the game as Australia inflicted defeat on India in its opening match.

It was a big blow to the Bismah Maroof-led side when they were undone by Barbados in a game where the Pakistani batters were seen struggling against bounce and deviation.

Nida Dar, however, played with grace, managing some super shots before returning 50 not out off 31 balls.

The two teams have played each other in T20I cricket 11 times. India, currently ranked number 4, have won nine matches while seventh-ranked Pakistan have won two matches.

The last time the two teams met in a T20I match was in the 2018 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in Providence, Guyana. India women won by seven wickets.

Pakistan’s squad: Bismah Maroof (captain), Aimen Anwar, Aliya Riaz, Anam Amin, Ayesha Naseem, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Gull Feroza (wicket-keeper), Iram Javed, Kainat Imtiaz, Muneeba Ali Siddiqui (wicket-keeper), Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sadia Iqbal and Tuba Hassan.

