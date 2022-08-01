 
entertainment
Monday Aug 01 2022
By
Web Desk

Proud mom Angelina Jolie reveals major update on daughter Zahara’s college admission

By
Web Desk

Monday Aug 01, 2022

Proud mom Angelina Jolie reveals major update on daughter Zahara’s college admission
Proud mom Angelina Jolie reveals major update on daughter Zahara’s college admission 

Angelina Jolie is celebrating her daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt’s career milestone.

The 17-year-old Zahara, whom Jolie shares with her ex-husband Brad Pitt, is going to be a Spelman girl.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the proud mama, 47, gave fans an update that Zahara will be attending Spelman College this fall.


The Eternals star shared a picture, in which Zahara was seen posing with some of her fellow students, some of whom were clad in Spelman College shirts, as they celebrated the start of their college journey at the acclaimed HBCU.

In the caption, Jolie wrote, "Zahara with her Spelman sisters! Congratulations to all new students starting this year. A very special place and an honor to have a family member as a new Spelman girl."

Zahara, who often made glam appearances alongside her mom at movie premieres, is Jolie and Pitt’s ‘s third child, the former couple are also parents to son Maddox, 20, son Pax, 18, daughter Shiloh, 16, and 14-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle’s father expresses true feelings for Lilibet, Archie

Meghan Markle’s father expresses true feelings for Lilibet, Archie
Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox sweet birthday tributes for 'Friends' Co-Star Lisa Kudrow

Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox sweet birthday tributes for 'Friends' Co-Star Lisa Kudrow
Thomas Markle extends olive branch to daughter Meghan Markle

Thomas Markle extends olive branch to daughter Meghan Markle
‘Drago:’ Sylvester Stallone denounces ‘Rocky’ spinoff, says franchise is being 'exploited’

‘Drago:’ Sylvester Stallone denounces ‘Rocky’ spinoff, says franchise is being 'exploited’
BTS’ J-Hope makes history on Lollapalooza festival stage

BTS’ J-Hope makes history on Lollapalooza festival stage
Newjeans set for digital release of debut album 'EP'

Newjeans set for digital release of debut album 'EP'
Prince William praises England's victory in Euro Women's Football Championship

Prince William praises England's victory in Euro Women's Football Championship

Actress Nichelle Nichols, 'Star Trek's' trail-blazing Uhura, dies at 89

Actress Nichelle Nichols, 'Star Trek's' trail-blazing Uhura, dies at 89
Lil Durk to take a break to focus on his health

Lil Durk to take a break to focus on his health

'Woman being identified as Meghan on yacht with Andrew can pass as Kate Middleton too'

'Woman being identified as Meghan on yacht with Andrew can pass as Kate Middleton too'
Euro Women's Football Championship: Queen Elizabeth sends special message to England team

Euro Women's Football Championship: Queen Elizabeth sends special message to England team

Box Office: 'DC League of Super-Pets' debuts in first place with soft $23 million

Box Office: 'DC League of Super-Pets' debuts in first place with soft $23 million

Latest

view all