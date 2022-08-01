Proud mom Angelina Jolie reveals major update on daughter Zahara’s college admission

Angelina Jolie is celebrating her daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt’s career milestone.

The 17-year-old Zahara, whom Jolie shares with her ex-husband Brad Pitt, is going to be a Spelman girl.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the proud mama, 47, gave fans an update that Zahara will be attending Spelman College this fall.





The Eternals star shared a picture, in which Zahara was seen posing with some of her fellow students, some of whom were clad in Spelman College shirts, as they celebrated the start of their college journey at the acclaimed HBCU.

In the caption, Jolie wrote, "Zahara with her Spelman sisters! Congratulations to all new students starting this year. A very special place and an honor to have a family member as a new Spelman girl."

Zahara, who often made glam appearances alongside her mom at movie premieres, is Jolie and Pitt’s ‘s third child, the former couple are also parents to son Maddox, 20, son Pax, 18, daughter Shiloh, 16, and 14-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.