SC didn't intervene in any institution's work during Punjab by-elections: CJP Bandial

ISLAMABAD: On the recent by-elections in Punjab, Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial said on Monday that the Supreme Court did not intervene in any institution's work but instead stood behind them which led to free and fair elections.

The CJP passed these remarks as an example while leading a two-member bench hearing a case related to the cancellation of admission of a student of Khyber University.

“We will not do the work of the institutions but make them do their work. We did the same in the recent elections held in Punjab,” stated the CJP. He added that the apex court did not intervene in the work of any institutions but stood behind them, which led to free and fair elections.

During today's hearing, the bench also disposed of the Khyber University's appeal in the case, saying Rukhsana Bangash passed the second-year medical examination in the fifth attempt and other papers recently in supplementary examination.



“After completing the education, the university cancelled the admission because it could not afford a fifth chance. During the education, the university and PMDC showed negligence and did not take any action,” said the Supreme Court. It added that if the university had decided in the beginning, its decision could have been declared correct.

“Cancellation of registration after completion of education and commencement of practice will be contrary to justice,” ruled the court while rejecting the appeal.