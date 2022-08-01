 
entertainment
Meghan Markle’s ‘spin job’ of the century’ blasted: report

Meghan Markle has been accused of orchestrating a “classic spin job” with all the negative press she’s been receiving.

A Page Six source brought this information to light during their interview.

The inside source began by saying, “Meghan will have you believe what Meghan will have you believe.”

“She wasn’t cleared. This is just classic spin,” they further pointed out during the course of their admission.

“Buckingham Palace never said she was cleared. Buckingham Palace said they would not release the findings of the investigation. These are too very different things.”

Even the Queen’s treasurer, Michael Stevens warns there will ‘never come a time’ when the findings become public knowledge.

“The review has been completed and recommendations on our policies and procedures have been taken forward,” he explained when the news intitally came to light.. “But we will not be commenting further.”

“Meghan is a fair boss and never bullied anyone who worked for her at the palace in the first place. She’s happy that her name has been cleared from the defamatory claims.”

