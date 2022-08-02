 
sports
Tuesday Aug 02 2022
By
SDSports desk

Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan to face arch-rivals India on August 28 in Dubai

By
SDSports desk

Tuesday Aug 02, 2022

Image showing Pakistani and Indian players mingling up after a match. — ICC
Image showing Pakistani and Indian players mingling up after a match. — ICC

DUBAI: Pakistan and India will face each other on August 28 as the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) announced the schedule for the Asia Cup 2022 (T20 format).

Hosts Sri Lanka will play against Afghanistan in the opening match of the Asian event. Meanwhile, Sharjah and Dubai will host the multi-nation event.

The much-awaited contest between Pakistan and India will remain the centre of attraction. In 2021, Pakistan beat India by 10 wickets to win their first-ever World Cup match against the arch-rivals.

In the first phase, UAE, Singapore, Kuwait, and Hong Kong will play in qualifiers. Later on, a team from the qualifiers will join the five main teams for the main event.

Related items

Asia Cup 2022 was first scheduled to be played in Sri Lanka. But later on, due to the political and economic crisis in the country, the event was shifted to the UAE.

More From Sports:

England to tour Pakistan in September for T20s

England to tour Pakistan in September for T20s
Commonwealth Games: Pakistan athletes’ blood samples taken for dope tests

Commonwealth Games: Pakistan athletes’ blood samples taken for dope tests
Pakistani boxer forced to miss Commonwealth Games due to error

Pakistani boxer forced to miss Commonwealth Games due to error
Australia Test captain Pat Cummins announces marriage with fiancé Becky Boston

Australia Test captain Pat Cummins announces marriage with fiancé Becky Boston
'Friendly Games' have an edge when India play Pakistan at cricket

'Friendly Games' have an edge when India play Pakistan at cricket
India send Pakistan crashing out of Commonwealth Games

India send Pakistan crashing out of Commonwealth Games
Pak vs Ind: All-round bowling performance helps India restrict Pakistan to 99

Pak vs Ind: All-round bowling performance helps India restrict Pakistan to 99
Tennis ace Sania Mirza looks drop-dead gorgeous in this Sunday selfie

Tennis ace Sania Mirza looks drop-dead gorgeous in this Sunday selfie
Commonwealth Games: Arch-rivals Pakistan, India to clash in T20 today

Commonwealth Games: Arch-rivals Pakistan, India to clash in T20 today
PHF officials enjoy trip to Birmingham despite Pakistan hockey's financial crisis

PHF officials enjoy trip to Birmingham despite Pakistan hockey's financial crisis
Pakistan placed in group with India in SAFF women's championship

Pakistan placed in group with India in SAFF women's championship
Shahid Afridi gives important advice to young cricketers

Shahid Afridi gives important advice to young cricketers

Latest

view all