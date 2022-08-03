 
Alia Bhatt reacts to rumours of 'Jee Le Zaraa' getting shelved

Alia Bhatt has reacted to speculation that Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa is not happening anytime soon, as per Pinkvilla

The Gangubai Kathiawadi star discarded all such rumours via recent media interaction, confirming that the film is still happening.

As per Zee News, Alia told reporters: "It's happening. We will go on floors next year."

Referencing her pregnancy, Alia added: "Of course, we cannot go on the floor this year." 

She further assured: "We are not letting that film go. We are fighting for it and we are all too excited about it. It's going to be quite massive and we can't wait."

Jee Le Zaraa was announced by actor-director Farhan back in 2021, and is written by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti. 

The movie includes three A-list actresses, namely Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles.

