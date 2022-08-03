 
entertainment
Dominique Geisendorff files for divorce from ‘Twilight ‘star Cam Gigandet

Dominique Nicole Geisendorff has filed for divorce from Twilight star Cam Gigandet, ending their 13 years of marriage.

Citing ‘irreconcilable differences’, Geisendorff, 37 made her split with the star listing May 1 as the date of separation, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE.

Geisendorff is seeking joint and legal custody of their three children — Everleigh, 13, Rekker, 9, and Armie, 6 — whom she shares with the actor.

Additionally, Beneath the Surface actress requested Gigandet, 39, pay spousal support and asked the court to prevent him from seeking financial aid from her.

For the unversed, the former couple, who tied the knot in 2008, share three children.

