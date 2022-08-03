 
entertainment
Wednesday Aug 03 2022
By
Web Desk

Amber Heard’s sister names culprit that ‘cut off’ Johnny Depp’s finger

Whitney Henriquez reportedly knew off the person responsible for cutting off Johnny Depp’s finger, and it was none other than her sister Amber Heard.

Whitney’s closest friend Jennifer Howell made this revelation during her testimony.

However, that specific part of her testimony was retracted before being presented to the court. Depp’s most loyal fans ended up having the findings and documents unsealed for a collective $3,000 contribution.

In the testimony, she let slip a conversation with Amber’s sister Whitney where she was heard saying, 'She cut off his finger. She cut off his finger'.”

“And then she bolted out the door and was like, 'I got to call somebody. I got to call somebody'.”

“It was Amber and Johnny, and she apparently had thrown a bottle and cut off his finger, is what (Henriquez) reported when she came back in from whoever she talked to outside.”

