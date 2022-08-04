 
Johnny Depp is not a fan of Prince William, Kate Middleton, other royals

Royal fans and pro-monarchy experts chose to support Johnny Depp in his legal battle with former wife Amber Heard.

The "Aquaman" actress was brutally trolled by some royal fans and compared with Meghan Markle by experts known for their sampathies to the British royal family.

After Depp's near victory against Heard, the Hollywood star's Instagram following has doubled.

He is being followed by more than 27 million people on the Facebook-owned app.

The actor is following only 157 accounts and it is interesting to note that he does not follow a single Instagram account belonging to the British royals. Not even Prince William and Kate Middleton who recently rubbed shoulders with Tom Cruise at the London premier of "Top Gun:Maverick".

Johnny Depp is not a fan of Prince William, Kate Middleton, other royals

In one of Depp's old interviews, the actor said he had met Prince Charles and jokingly added he couldn't understand what the Prince of Wales said when they shook hands.

Depp also mimicked the future king in the interview.



