Commonwealth Games gold medalist Nooh dedicates achievement to his father

Weightlifter Nooh Dastagir Butt. photo provided by reporter

Weightlifter Nooh Dastagir Butt expressed his joy of winning gold for Pakistan while talking to Geo News.

Says he has worked hard over the last 12 years to make the historic win possible.

Butt's father and a brother earlier had proved their mark in the sport.

BIRMINGHAM: Weightlifter Nooh Dastagir Butt, who won Pakistan's first gold medal in the Commonwealth Games 2022, has dedicated his achievement to his father.

Butt won the first gold medal for Pakistan in the ongoing CW games in Birmingham by lifting a total of 405 kilograms - 173 kg in snatch and 232 kg in clean and jerk. It is a CWG record. Butt also bagged bronze in the last games held in 2018. He also won silver for Pakistan last year in December.

Talking to Geo News after the historic achievement for his country, the Gujranwala weightlifter said, "I thank God for winning the medal. I can't express my feelings, I have been trying to win this game for the last seven years."

"It was hard work and dedication that made me win this gold. Winning a medal for your country is always a proud moment. And, gold is something special."



But continued, "It was not easy for me to lift such a heavy weight. But, I pulled off doing it with hard work of 12 to 13 years. I dedicate this gold to my father, who worked for 12 years and helped me reach this stage."

The weightlifter said that his father trains him at home, saying, "My father was also an international weightlifter. And, my brother is also in this sport."

Butt said he won the bronze medal last time but this time around, he made a mark for Pakistan by winning gold.

The CWG 2022 gold medalist thanked his friends and family members for their all-out support, saying, "This wasn't possible without the support and prayers of my friends and family members."

Pakistan won only two golds in the CWG's weightlifting events. Earlier in 2006, Shujauddin Malik won the first gold in the 85kg category.