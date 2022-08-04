Prince Harry was a jester at Camilla's wedding says biographer

A royal biographer said Prince Harry was a sort of jester at Duchess Camilla's wedding.

Talking on GB News, Angela Levin said, Harry used to make funny faces to make his grandmother Queen Elizabeth happy.

She said that at the second part of the wedding the Duke of Sussex put his face on the glass window so he would look silly.

"We don't see much fun in Prince Harry now, he's gone a bit woke," she said.

Prince Harry is currently living in California along with his wife Meghan Markle and two children.

British tabloids and a section of the local media hardly shares anything positive about the Duke of Sussex ever since he married Meghan and shifted to the US.







