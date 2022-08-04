 
entertainment
Thursday Aug 04 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle 'royal card' will not 'play well' with Americans in US elections

By
Web Desk

Thursday Aug 04, 2022

Meghan Markle royal card will not play well with Americans in US elections
Meghan Markle 'royal card' will not 'play well' with Americans in US elections

Meghan Markle is warned of losing support of her American admirers over excessive usage of her 'royal card'.

The Duchess of Sussex, who is allegedly planning on a political career in the future, is told to brand herself on her royal ties.

Speaking to Palace Confidential on Mailplus, author Tom Bower said: "She plays the royal card the whole time. I don't think that will play well in an election for Congress or Senate if she did pursue politics.

"I think they have to realign their image. In any case, they are burning their royal status pretty fast now.

"I think they will, in the end, have to give that up because it won't wash."

Meanwhile, expert Neil Sean reveals Meghan's ambitions towards politics have left Prince Harry a 'house husband.'

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Mr Sean claimed: "As we've found out Meghan Markle says that she definitely will be going to Washington to support the causes that are close to her heart.

"While she said previously that she doesn't demand or require a political career, it seems more and more that Meghan shines in the spotlight moving forward in a totally different avenue.

"Prince Harry, the real royal, seems to be stepping back and becoming something of a househusband."

More From Entertainment:

'Feminist' Queen struggled a lot in 'man's world', she was always 'pro-women'

'Feminist' Queen struggled a lot in 'man's world', she was always 'pro-women'
Queen is 'calming' situation as Prince Harry 'spikes his guns'

Queen is 'calming' situation as Prince Harry 'spikes his guns'
Chrissy Teigen, John Legend expecting baby no 3 after miscarriage!

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend expecting baby no 3 after miscarriage!
Ellen Pompeo to reduce screen time in 'Grey's Anatomy'

Ellen Pompeo to reduce screen time in 'Grey's Anatomy'

'Star Wars' series 'Andor' explores dark days in the galaxy's revolution

'Star Wars' series 'Andor' explores dark days in the galaxy's revolution
'Vikings' actress who played Lagertha shares release date for 'Big Sky' season premier

'Vikings' actress who played Lagertha shares release date for 'Big Sky' season premier

Prince Harry was a jester at Camilla's wedding says biographer

Prince Harry was a jester at Camilla's wedding says biographer

Johnny Depp is not a fan of Prince William, Kate Middleton, other royals

Johnny Depp is not a fan of Prince William, Kate Middleton, other royals

Joaquin Phoenix to return to big screen as Joker in 2024 sequel

Joaquin Phoenix to return to big screen as Joker in 2024 sequel
Selena Gomez flaunts her enviable physique as she enjoys beach day with Italian film producer

Selena Gomez flaunts her enviable physique as she enjoys beach day with Italian film producer
Will Smith's ex gets jealous of Jada Pinkett: Here's why

Will Smith's ex gets jealous of Jada Pinkett: Here's why
Britney Spears wanted to marry in Catholic church: Deets inside

Britney Spears wanted to marry in Catholic church: Deets inside

Latest

view all