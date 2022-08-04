Meghan Markle 'royal card' will not 'play well' with Americans in US elections

Meghan Markle is warned of losing support of her American admirers over excessive usage of her 'royal card'.

The Duchess of Sussex, who is allegedly planning on a political career in the future, is told to brand herself on her royal ties.

Speaking to Palace Confidential on Mailplus, author Tom Bower said: "She plays the royal card the whole time. I don't think that will play well in an election for Congress or Senate if she did pursue politics.

"I think they have to realign their image. In any case, they are burning their royal status pretty fast now.

"I think they will, in the end, have to give that up because it won't wash."

Meanwhile, expert Neil Sean reveals Meghan's ambitions towards politics have left Prince Harry a 'house husband.'



Speaking on his YouTube channel, Mr Sean claimed: "As we've found out Meghan Markle says that she definitely will be going to Washington to support the causes that are close to her heart.

"While she said previously that she doesn't demand or require a political career, it seems more and more that Meghan shines in the spotlight moving forward in a totally different avenue.

"Prince Harry, the real royal, seems to be stepping back and becoming something of a househusband."