Nikki Glaser warned to joke about Julia Roberts at Golden Globe Awards

Nikki Glaser to take up Golden Globes stage as host for second time in row

Nikki Glaser has been selected as the host for the upcoming Golden Globe Awards second time in a row, but this time with one strict rule.

The 41-year-old will be hosting the big night at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California on January 11, 2026.

As she is preparing her opening monologue for the star-studded ceremony, Nikki has been warned to refrain from making jokes about America’s sweetheart Julia Roberts.

It is not just restricted to Julia, but other veteran actors as well who have much more experience in the industry than the comedian.

Glaser revealed, "I’m trying out my monologue around L.A., at the clubs here, and just even any joke about Julia Roberts, they are not there for.

"You cannot make fun of America’s Sweetheart. So, whatever I end up saying about her, that is the most fine-tuned joke that I’ve worked on so hard, because it is very delicate."

While practicing the monologue in LA, she understood how delicate it is to joke about America’s finest stars.

Therefore, Nikki believes that it would be easier for her to take down the young batch as its different this year because many veterans including Roberts, Leonardo DiCaprio and Sean Penn are up for the awards.

While speaking on CBS Morning, she stated, "It’s easy for me to take down the newer batch of actresses and actors who are younger than me. It's like, 'OK, I can make fun of you. I'm like a veteran.”

"But when it's people that I grew up admiring, it's a different approach this year.”