Meghan Markle’s birthday campaign dubbed ‘a bit of a bust’

Meghan Markle’s 40th birthday campaign was recently weighed in on by a royal expert who dubbed the initiative ‘a bit of a bust.’

The expert and host of To Di For Daily Kinsey Schofield didn’t appear convinced by the Duchess’ efforts.

“I think Meghan's 40x40 campaign was a bit of a bust," she said.

"But it's hard to evaluate it without hearing or seeing any of the results. Perhaps she's playing the long game and we'll get updates this year."

"The intention was great but I think the execution was not," she continued.

"They should have followed up with unique stories about the elite mentors participating, what the women being mentored learned in the process.

The expert further explained: “Did they get any professional opportunities because they were mentored by someone Meghan knows? That is great press."

"To go radio silent makes it feel like they tried something, it didn't take off, let's pretend it didn't happen."