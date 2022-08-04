Kareena Kapoor says Dhanush’s acting is ‘on another level’

 
Kareena Kapoor Khan said during an interview that Dhanush is an amazing actor and his performance in every film is of another level, reportedly The Indian Express.

Kareena, while talking in an interview with Zoom, stated: “Dhanush! I mean he’s so amazing and what an actor. Every time we see him in any role, he and his performances are of another level.”

Dhanush has really proved himself as an outstanding actor through his recent films, with even the director of The Gray Man Joe calling him “one of the greatest actors on the planet”.

His co-actor in the film, Bridgerton’s Rege Jean Page, also said: “The grace and style and badassery of that man, is something to behold and that’s going to be a thunderbolt in the film. If Batman was twice as badass, then he might get halfway to where Dhanush is in this film.”

