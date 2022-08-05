COAS inaugurates newly built training complex for Tank VT4

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa. — Reuters/File

Also inaugurated the Centre of Excellence for mechanised warfare training.

Gen Bajwa also met Corps of Engineers champion team of the International PACES.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Risalpur and Nowshehra, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said Thursday.



The army chief visited the School of Armour and Mechanised Warfare (SA&MW) Nowshehra, where he was briefed about training aspects of the school with a focus on mechanised warfare training regime as per future battlefield requirements.

A brief statement issued by the military's media wing said that the COAS inaugurated a newly built training complex for Tank VT4 which will provide a cutting-edge training system to train Armoured Corps officers and men on newly inducted one of the most potent and modern war fighting machines, VT-4 tanks, in Pakistan army.

The COAS also inaugurated the Centre of Excellence for mechanised warfare training which will enhance the technical and tactical capacity of students, the ISPR said, adding that Gen Bajwa lauded the School of Armour and Mechanised Warfare for staying abreast with emerging future battlefield challenges and preparing officers and men to overcome new threats.



Meanwhile, he also visited the Military College of Engineering (MCE) Risalpur where he laid a floral wreath at the Shahuada monument and offered Fateha on his arrival.

The military's media wing said that Gen Bajwa visited MCE and was briefed about training modules and various training facilities at MCE including Counter IEDs Explosive Munition School (CEMS), Combat and Civil Engineering wings.

The COAS was briefed that CEMS, a state-of-the-art training facility, is contributing phenomenally to the training of the Pakistan Army, PAF, PN, Police and from friendly countries.

“This training has been a key element for successful operations during the war against terror as it enabled manpower to search/identify IEDs laid by terrorists and clearing/dismantling terrorists’ infrastructure and area clearance ensuring force protection,” the statement read.

Meanwhile, it was said that the COAS visited Structural Lab at MCE designed to test/verify various standards of huge infrastructures.

Gen Bajwa also met the Corps of Engineers champion team of the International PACES competition and lauded their professionalism and skills. Gen Bajwa appreciated the Corps of Engineers for their outstanding contributions during various operations, particularly during counter-terrorism operations.