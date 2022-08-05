 
Showbiz
Friday Aug 05 2022
By
Web Desk

Salman Khan ramps up security with firearms after receiving death threats

By
Web Desk

Friday Aug 05, 2022

Salman Khan applied for a firearm license seeking self-defense in light of recent death threats
Salman Khan applied for a firearm license seeking self-defense in light of recent death threats 

Salman Khan reportedly applied for a firearm license seeking self-defense in light of recent death threats that he received, as per The Hindustan Times.

As per reports, Salman’s request for the license has also been approved by the Mumbai police, days after he first applied in July 2022 in light of death threats against him from gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

Lawrence is also the alleged mastermind behind the killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala.

The Mumbai Police confirmed the news in a statement to ANI, saying: “Actor Salman Khan applied for a weapon license for self-protection at the Mumbai CP office after he recently received a threat letter.”

The Dabangg actor has been on Lawrence’s hitlist since his alleged involvement in the blackbuck poaching case in 1998.

Since receiving the threat, Salman has been making attempts at beefing up his security; apart from applying for a firearm license, the actor has also bought a bulletproof Land Cruiser priced at about INR 1.5 crore. 

More From Showbiz:

Anushka Sharma all set to get training for ‘Chakda Xpress’ in UK

Anushka Sharma all set to get training for ‘Chakda Xpress’ in UK

Katrina Kaif and Gauri Khan to collaborate for a project

Katrina Kaif and Gauri Khan to collaborate for a project
Ranbir Kapoor’s 'Shamshera' fails badly at the box office

Ranbir Kapoor’s 'Shamshera' fails badly at the box office
Kangana Ranaut alleges Amir Khan is behind the 'Laal Singh Chaddha' boycott

Kangana Ranaut alleges Amir Khan is behind the 'Laal Singh Chaddha' boycott
Janhvi Kapoor wants to do a family drama film with brother Arjun Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor wants to do a family drama film with brother Arjun Kapoor
Kareena Kapoor says Dhanush’s acting is ‘on another level’

Kareena Kapoor says Dhanush’s acting is ‘on another level’
Shah Rukh Khan is the magic and magician put together: Alia Bhatt

Shah Rukh Khan is the magic and magician put together: Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt plans on working till she’s 100 years old

Alia Bhatt plans on working till she’s 100 years old
Shah Rukh Khan’s photo from sets of upcoming ‘Dunki’ goes viral: See

Shah Rukh Khan’s photo from sets of upcoming ‘Dunki’ goes viral: See
Priyanka Chopra reveals Rihanna as one of her ‘style icons’

Priyanka Chopra reveals Rihanna as one of her ‘style icons’

Alia Bhatt reacts to rumours of 'Jee Le Zaraa' getting shelved

Alia Bhatt reacts to rumours of 'Jee Le Zaraa' getting shelved
Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor set to appear on Koffee with Karan

Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor set to appear on Koffee with Karan

Latest

view all