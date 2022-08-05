Javed Latif says CEC has done a favour to nation





Mian Javed Latif speaks to the media after meeting Nawaz Sharif in London.

Javed Latif says the ECP gave its ruling in keeping with the law and the Constitution.

Says the CEC has done a favour to the Pakistani nation by declaring Imran Khan a 'dacoit and traitor'.

Says Nawaz Sharif will return to Pakistan soon.

LONDON: Federal Minister Mian Javed Latif of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) said that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) gave its ruling per the law and the Constitution of Pakistan against the party of Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan who he called the 'Corrupt Khan'.

The PML-N MNA said while talking to the media after he met his party's supremo, Nawaz Sharif in London on Friday.

"It is quite unfortunate that a reference is being filed today for the people who should have been disqualified for life a long time ago. And, the one, who should have never been disqualified, who put the country on the path of progress and who made the country's defence invincible, has been disqualified for life," said the federal minister.

"The youth of Pakistan aged 18 to 25 have clear understanding of who served Pakistan and who brought about the devastation in the country."



Latif said the federal government, keeping in view the public aspirations, was taking up steps to execute the ruling of the Election Commission.

"People of Pakistan want to see Nawaz Sharif back in Pakistan," said the minister. "Nawaz Sharif will not leave his nation alone. He will go back to Pakistan. I see Nawaz Sharif serving the people of Pakistan in the next few weeks."

"I will welcome Nawaz Sharif in Pakistan," he added.

Latif said that a sea of people would welcome Nawaz Sharif on his homecoming.

The PML-N leader also raised a question about the lifestyle of Imran Khan. He said, "How does he have a luxury lifestyle, given that he is not doing any sort of business ever since his birth?"

He said the chief election commissioner of Pakistan (CEC) has done a great favour to the nation. It's because his ruling established that Imran Khan was a 'dacoit' and a 'traitor', though everybody knew it already, he added.



PTI to approach SC for Nawaz's return

PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry hinted at approaching the Supreme Court of Pakistan for Nawaz Sharif's return to Pakistan.

Speaking during an interview with Urdu News, Chaudhry said that the PTI will approach the apex court and might ask the court to take an action against the "fake affidavit" submitted by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for the return of his elder brother, Nawaz, after treatment.

The prohibited funding ruling

On Tuesday, the ECP's three-member bench announced the verdict on the PTI's prohibited funding case — which was earlier referred to as the foreign funding case after a wait of nearly eight long years.

As per the 68-page order, the commission states that the Imran Khan-led PTI did indeed receive funding from foreign companies and individuals, which it hid.

The commission found that donations were taken from America, Australia, Canada and the UAE.

PTI received funds from 34 individuals and 351 businesses including companies, the ECP verdict states.

Thirteen unknown accounts have also come to light, said the commission in the verdict, adding that hiding accounts are a "violation" of Article 17 of the Constitution.

The funds were also in violation of Article 6 of the Political Parties Act.

Moreover, the ECP found that PTI Chairman Imran Khan submitted a false Nomination Form I and that the affidavit provided regarding party accounts was false.