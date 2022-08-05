Why is Shoaib Akhtar proud of Shahid Afridi?

Pakistani cricketers Shoaib Akhtar (left) and Shahid Afridi. — Instagram/File

Pakistani cricketers are known for appreciating their colleagues whenever someone does commendable work — may it be on the cricket field or after they retire from the sport.

This time around, legendary cricketer Shahid Afridi shared on Twitter that he, through his own NGO, had helped the flood-affected people in Balochistan.

Afridi said that his NGO, along with the Pakistan Army, was busy providing relief items to people in the province. He thanked the people who had sent in donations and hoped of continuing the relief "mission".

Above normal monsoon rains and deadly flooding have hit Pakistan hard this year, killing hundreds of people so far and wreaking havoc, particularly in Balochistan.



In response, Pakistan's former pacer Shoaib Akhtar applauded Afridi and prayed for the ex-cricketer.



"Proud of you brother. May Allah give you & @SAFoundationN more strength so you can keep helping people in these tough times," he said.