 
sports
Friday Aug 05 2022
By
SDSports desk

Why is Shoaib Akhtar proud of Shahid Afridi?

By
SDSports desk

Friday Aug 05, 2022

Pakistani cricketers Shoaib Akhtar (left) and Shahid Afridi. — Instagram/File
Pakistani cricketers Shoaib Akhtar (left) and Shahid Afridi. — Instagram/File

Pakistani cricketers are known for appreciating their colleagues whenever someone does commendable work — may it be on the cricket field or after they retire from the sport.

This time around, legendary cricketer Shahid Afridi shared on Twitter that he, through his own NGO, had helped the flood-affected people in Balochistan.

Afridi said that his NGO, along with the Pakistan Army, was busy providing relief items to people in the province. He thanked the people who had sent in donations and hoped of continuing the relief "mission".

Above normal monsoon rains and deadly flooding have hit Pakistan hard this year, killing hundreds of people so far and wreaking havoc, particularly in Balochistan.

Related items

In response, Pakistan's former pacer Shoaib Akhtar applauded Afridi and prayed for the ex-cricketer.

"Proud of you brother. May Allah give you & @SAFoundationN more strength so you can keep helping people in these tough times," he said.

More From Sports:

Nooh Butt sets eyes on Paris Olympics after CWG

Nooh Butt sets eyes on Paris Olympics after CWG
Commonwealth Games: Pakistan out of medal race in hockey event

Commonwealth Games: Pakistan out of medal race in hockey event

Commonwealth Games: Pakistan squash players in Men's Doubles round of 32

Commonwealth Games: Pakistan squash players in Men's Doubles round of 32
Commonwealth Games: Pakistan badminton duo sails into pre-quarterfinals

Commonwealth Games: Pakistan badminton duo sails into pre-quarterfinals
No butterflies in my stomach, will just pray tonight for strength to win medal: Shajjar Abbas

No butterflies in my stomach, will just pray tonight for strength to win medal: Shajjar Abbas
Injury complicated things but I will try my best to win medal for Pakistan: Arshad Nadeem

Injury complicated things but I will try my best to win medal for Pakistan: Arshad Nadeem
Shajar Abbas sprints to semi-finals of men’s 200m in Commonwealth Games

Shajar Abbas sprints to semi-finals of men’s 200m in Commonwealth Games
Is Pakistan going to name a dam after Nooh Dastagir Butt?

Is Pakistan going to name a dam after Nooh Dastagir Butt?
Ten Hag tells Ronaldo to improve match fitness after missing pre-season

Ten Hag tells Ronaldo to improve match fitness after missing pre-season
Commonwealth Games hockey: Pakistan beat Scotland 3-2

Commonwealth Games hockey: Pakistan beat Scotland 3-2
Pakistanis shower praise on CWG 2022 gold medalist Nooh Dastagir Butt

Pakistanis shower praise on CWG 2022 gold medalist Nooh Dastagir Butt
Commonwealth Games: Fahad Khawaja cruises into table tennis next round of 32

Commonwealth Games: Fahad Khawaja cruises into table tennis next round of 32

Latest

view all