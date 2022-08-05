 
Zoe Saldaña claps back at Warner Bros over Batgirl’s cancellation: Photo

Avatar star Zoe Saldaña recently came out in support of Batgirl actress Leslie Grace following her movie’s cancellation.

On Thursday, the Star Trek actress turned to Instagram story and slammed Warner Bros for revoking their “$90 million” movie.

In the story, she re-shared a photo of Grace from The Hollywood Reporter and wrote in the caption, “Truly atrocious act from a studio. For what? For a tax break?!”

The Adam Project actress also re-posted the social media post of the In Heights star who addressed the sudden dismissal of her much-anticipated movie on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, The New York Post reported that the movie, which was slated to be released later this year, had been shelved because of “ballooning budget of more than $100m (£81.9m) as well as negative test screenings”.

In addition, Independent cited Warner Bros Picture spokesperson statement, saying, “The decision to not release Batgirl reflects our leadership’s strategic shift as it relates to the DC universe and HBO Max.”

