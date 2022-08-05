 
pakistan
Friday Aug 05 2022
By
Web Desk

Firepower and cyber warfare mainstay of future war: COAS Gen Bajwa

By
Web Desk

Friday Aug 05, 2022

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa inaugurating the Army Center of Emerging Technologies. — ISPR/File
Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa inaugurating the Army Center of Emerging Technologies. — ISPR/File
  • COAS Gen Bajwa urges “need to enhance" Pakistan's capability and capacity in firepower and cyber domains.
  • Says nature and character of warfare is changing. 
  • Gen Bajwa visits newly raised Army Cyber Command.

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa remarked on Friday that “firepower and cyber” warfare will be the “mainstay of future war”, urging the “need to enhance" Pakistan's capability and capacity in these domains.

According to a statement by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Gen Bajwa visited the newly raised Army Cyber Command and visited the cyber division and Army Center of Emerging Technologies. The two units are the main components of the Army Cyber Command.

Related items

“Nature and character of warfare is changing. Firepower and cyber have emerged as the mainstay of future war and we need to enhance our capability and capacity in these domains. The newly raised Cyber Command shall progressively be linked to Tri-Services level and will also form part of national cyber initiatives to have synergy at national level," the army chief was quoted by the military's media wing.

Earlier upon arrival, Gen Bajwa was received by Commander Army Cyber Command Lieutenant General Asif Ghafoor. Lieutenant General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Lieutenant General Azhar Abbas and other senior army officers were also present during the visit.

More From Pakistan:

Pakistan issues 'strong demarche' to India on worsening situation in IIOJK

Pakistan issues 'strong demarche' to India on worsening situation in IIOJK
PTI issues 'one-month ultimatum' to govt for dissolution of assemblies

PTI issues 'one-month ultimatum' to govt for dissolution of assemblies

Shortage of medicines, anaesthesia injections continue in govt hospitals

Shortage of medicines, anaesthesia injections continue in govt hospitals
No question on use of Pakistani soil in Zawahiri's killing: DG ISPR

No question on use of Pakistani soil in Zawahiri's killing: DG ISPR
Karachi man attempts to take his own life inside DHA mosque

Karachi man attempts to take his own life inside DHA mosque
ECP issues two notices to Imran Khan in foreign funding and ineligibility case

ECP issues two notices to Imran Khan in foreign funding and ineligibility case
Cabinet declares monsoon emergency in Pakistan

Cabinet declares monsoon emergency in Pakistan
Karachi, brace yourself for another monsoon spell tomorrow

Karachi, brace yourself for another monsoon spell tomorrow
JCP member Akhtar Hussain urges vote taking before 'abrupt' end to meetings

JCP member Akhtar Hussain urges vote taking before 'abrupt' end to meetings
ECP says Chaudhry Shujaat to remain PML-Q's president until its next hearing

ECP says Chaudhry Shujaat to remain PML-Q's president until its next hearing

'I am back,' says journalist Anas Mallick after brief disappearance in Kabul

'I am back,' says journalist Anas Mallick after brief disappearance in Kabul
Army chief reaches out to UAE, Saudi authorities, discusses IMF programme

Army chief reaches out to UAE, Saudi authorities, discusses IMF programme

Latest

view all