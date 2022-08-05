Inayat Ullah wins Bronze medal for Pakistan in Commonwealth Games 2022

Pakistani athlete Inayat Ullah locked horns with Scotland's Ross Connelly for the Bronze medal. — Commonwealth Games 2022

BIRMINGHAM: Pakistan's Inayat Ullah won a Bronze medal for Pakistan after beating his Scottish opponent in the Men's Free Style 65 kg Wrestling event of the Commonwealth Games 2022 on Friday.

Inayat locked horns with Scotland's Ross Connelly for the Bronze medal, with the Pakistani player winning the match based on technical superiority after three minutes and 59 seconds.

Earlier, Inayat fought hard to defeat Nigeria's Amas Daniel by 4-0 to qualify for the Men's Freestyle 65kg Wrestling event's semi-final. However, he couldn't beat his Canadian opponent Lachlan McNeil in a bid to qualify for the Gold medal contest.



Moreover, Inam Butt and Zaman Khan have also qualified for the final in Men's Freestyle 86kg and Men's Freestyle 125kg, respectively.