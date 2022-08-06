 
Showbiz
Saturday Aug 06 2022
By
Web Desk

Deepika Padukone revisits her depression phase: ‘I was suicidal'

By
Web Desk

Saturday Aug 06, 2022

Deepika Padukone recently revisited the time when she was struggling with depression
Deepika Padukone recently revisited the time when she was struggling with depression

Deepika Padukone recently revisited the time when she was struggling with depression, and gave credit to her mother for recognising the signs of her illness, reported The Indian Express.

The actress during an event in Mumbai said: “I give all the credit to my mother for recognising the signs and symptoms because it just happened out of the blue. It was all going well.”

“I was on a career high so there was no apparent reason as to why I felt the way I felt. I would break down for no reason. There were days when I just didn’t want to wake up. I would sleep because sleep for me was an escape,” she added.

Deepika then stated: “I was suicidal at times, so had to deal with that.”

The Gehraiyaan actress further said: “My parents live in Bangalore. So every time they visited me, even now when they visit me, I always put on a brave front that everything’s okay. You always want to show your parents that you are fine.”

Earlier in 2021, Deepika Padukone started an NGO Live Love Laugh Foundation aiming to help people dealing with mental health.  

More From Showbiz:

Aamir Khan is in no rush to release ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ on OTT

Aamir Khan is in no rush to release ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ on OTT

Deepika Padukone achieves ‘flawless victory’ in viral challenge: Watch

Deepika Padukone achieves ‘flawless victory’ in viral challenge: Watch
Kareena Kapoor breaks silence over charging INR 12crore

Kareena Kapoor breaks silence over charging INR 12crore

Kareena Kapoor’s opens up about her ‘Koffee Date’ with Aamir Khan

Kareena Kapoor’s opens up about her ‘Koffee Date’ with Aamir Khan
Salman Khan ‘refused’ to buy Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat?

Salman Khan ‘refused’ to buy Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat?
Salman Khan ramps up security with firearms after receiving death threats

Salman Khan ramps up security with firearms after receiving death threats
Anushka Sharma all set to get training for ‘Chakda Xpress’ in UK

Anushka Sharma all set to get training for ‘Chakda Xpress’ in UK

Katrina Kaif and Gauri Khan to collaborate for a project

Katrina Kaif and Gauri Khan to collaborate for a project
Ranbir Kapoor’s 'Shamshera' fails badly at the box office

Ranbir Kapoor’s 'Shamshera' fails badly at the box office
Kangana Ranaut alleges Amir Khan is behind the 'Laal Singh Chaddha' boycott

Kangana Ranaut alleges Amir Khan is behind the 'Laal Singh Chaddha' boycott
Janhvi Kapoor wants to do a family drama film with brother Arjun Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor wants to do a family drama film with brother Arjun Kapoor
Kareena Kapoor says Dhanush’s acting is ‘on another level’

Kareena Kapoor says Dhanush’s acting is ‘on another level’

Latest

view all